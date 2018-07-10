Traffic is stopped heading into Victoria on the Trans Canada Highway as emergency responders work at an multi-vehicle crash scene near the Helmcken Road overpass. DriveBC crews

Serious crash on TCH stops traffic heading into Victoria, emergency crews on scene

Extrication required from at least one vehicle involved

Emergency crews are on scene on the Trans-Canada Highway for an apparent rear-end high speed crash near Helmcken Road.

Extrication was required from at least one vehicle involved, and multiple people were said to be needing transport to hospital.

The TCH is closed to southbound traffic at Helmcken Road in View Royal. An estimated time of reopening is not known at this time. Avoid the area.

More to come.

