Serious crash on TCH stops traffic heading into Victoria, emergency crews on scene

Extrication required from at least one vehicle involved

Traffic is stopped heading into Victoria on the Trans Canada Highway as emergency responders work at an multi-vehicle crash scene near the Helmcken Road overpass. DriveBC crews

Emergency crews are on scene on the Trans-Canada Highway for an apparent rear-end high speed crash near Helmcken Road.

Extrication was required from at least one vehicle involved, and multiple people were said to be needing transport to hospital.

SB traffic at a standstill following a collision on the Trans Canada Highway this afternoon. Northbound traffic not affected #yyjtraffic https://t.co/ftfUwtAnNt — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) July 10, 2018

The TCH is closed to southbound traffic at Helmcken Road in View Royal. An estimated time of reopening is not known at this time. Avoid the area.

More to come.

