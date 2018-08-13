UPDATE: Serious crash sends two to hospital, closes Cook Street in both directions

Update: Aug. 13, 5:45 p.m.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the instersection at Cook and View streets.
In a tweet, Victoria police said one person has life-threatening injuries.
First responders are on scene where traffic has been rerouted because Cook Street is closed in both directions between Fort and Yates streets where police have cordoned off a large area with tape.
More to come.
Police continue to tape off the intersection as investigation continues. Motorcycle is believed to have broadsided a small car that remained on the scene. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/U5UQwC1OgH
