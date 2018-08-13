A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Cook and View streets has sent one person to hospital. Ragnar Haagen/BLACK PRESS

UPDATE: Serious crash sends two to hospital, closes Cook Street in both directions

Police have taped off intersection as investigation continues

Update: Aug. 13, 5:45 p.m.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the instersection at Cook and View streets.

In a tweet, Victoria police said one person has life-threatening injuries.

First responders are on scene where traffic has been rerouted because Cook Street is closed in both directions between Fort and Yates streets where police have cordoned off a large area with tape.

More to come.

Previous story
