UPDATE: Serious crash sends two to hospital, closes Cook Street in both directions

Police have taped off intersection as investigation continues

A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Cook and View streets has sent one person to hospital. Ragnar Haagen/BLACK PRESS

Update: Aug. 13, 5:45 p.m.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the instersection at Cook and View streets.

In a tweet, Victoria police said one person has life-threatening injuries.

First responders are on scene where traffic has been rerouted because Cook Street is closed in both directions between Fort and Yates streets where police have cordoned off a large area with tape.

More to come.

Police continue to tape off the intersection as investigation continues. Motorcycle is believed to have broadsided a small car that remained on the scene. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/U5UQwC1OgH — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 14, 2018

