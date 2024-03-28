‘Serious incident’ involving building fire ends: Kelowna RCMP update

The incident no longer poses a risk to the public

UPDATE 7 p.m.

What Kelowna RCMP is calling a serious incident on Adams Road has ended, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday (March 27).

While RCMP and tactical units were surrounding a building at 135 Adams Road, a blaze started inside the structure and fire crews were called in to assist. The cause of the fire has not yet been made public.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP told Capital News that the RCMP is now waiting for the fire department to deem the building safe for entry in order to complete their investigation.

Due to the severity of the situation and damage to the building, police will remain on scene.

Gauthier said that there is no current risk to the public, but while the situation was unfolding nearby businesses were evacuated due to safety concerns.

“There was a risk until we figured out exactly what was happening… At this time there is no concern for public safety.”

Gauthier said the RCMP would not be commenting on any specifics regarding the incident and would not address arrests or injuries that may have occurred.

Witnesses on the scene told Capital News that they heard shots fired earlier in the day. Reports on social media site Reddit claim that two people were injured in the incident. Gauthier said that until the investigation is complete, police are unable to comment.

Multiple resources were deployed to the scene during this incident including the Emergency Response Team which responded with two armoured vehicles and a tactical team.

Highway 97 has been re-opened.

____

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department has now arrived at 135 Adams Road alongside police.

There is visible smoke rising from the building that Kelowna RCMP have been focusing on.

Fortis BC is also on scene.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna police and the tactical Emergency Response Team (ERT) are responding to an unfolding incident taking place amongst the industrial businesses between Adams Road and Highway 97, off of Sexsmith Rd.

A police drone and an armoured ERT vehicle are also being used.

Witnesses from businesses near the scene told Black Press that they heard gunshots.

The both the highway and Adams Rd are closed to traffic north of Sexsmith Rd. The public is being asked to stay away.

@kelownacapnews Unfolding police incident at Sexsmith Rd and Adams Rd. For more visit kelownacapnews.com ♬ original sound - Kelowna Capital News

___________________

Update: 3:35 p.m.

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) is now at the scene with rifles. Multiple witnesses claim police are responding to a report of gunshots.

Highway 97 closed between Edwards and Sexsmith Roads as @KelownaRCMP on scene of unfolding incident on Adams Road follow @KelownaCapNews for more pic.twitter.com/S0hNAbKvWp — Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) March 27, 2024

Original

Kelowna RCMP is dealing with what they say is “an unfolding incident” in the 100-block of Adams Road near Reid’s Corner.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Sexsmith and Edwards roads and traffic is being redirected away from the areas.

Police are asking the public to remain out of the area until the matter is resolved.

Black Press has a reporter at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

