Seven baby bunnies and a turtle rescued in Saanich this month

‘This is a good reminder that wildlife needs to be handled with great care,’ says Saanich PD

A stranded turtle was found in the middle of Nicholson Street on Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police/Twitter)

The Saanich Police Department receives calls for a wide range of situations. Sometimes, those calls involve cute and unusual critters because the Saanich Pound works out of the police building

On June 1, Saanich Pound responded to a call about seven baby bunnies that seemed to have been abandoned. They rescued the critters from a spot near Cadboro Bay.

Then, on Tuesday morning, a turtle was spotted in the middle of Nicholson Street. A caring citizen scooped up the stranded turtle and put it in a box to get it off the road until Saanich Pound officers could come by.

Upon being rescued, the bunnies and the turtle were brought to the Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to be assessed and treated.

Next, the animals are picked up by the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) team to be rehabilitated.

“For wildlife, we typically turn them over to Wild ARC,” says Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer for the Saanich Police.

READ ALSO: Comox Samaritan covers bear with blanket, gets a big surprise

If people find wildlife that needs rescuing, they can call the Saanich Police and the pound will follow up, says Fast. The other option is to call Wild ARC directly, she explains.

“It is sometimes difficult to tell when [wild animals] need our help,” says Andrea Wallace, the manager at Wild ARC. For example, baby animals are often left alone because their parents don’t stay with them all day. If a wild animal seems to need help, Wallace recommends calling Wild ARC, the BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre, or a conservation officer. This is better than calling the pound, she says, because they are more equipped to handle domestic animals.

Wallace recommends staying with any injured wildlife until help arrives. She acknowledges that there are risks associated with handling adult mammals, so each situation will vary when it comes to moving the creature.

READ ALSO: B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

“This is a good reminder that wildlife needs to be handled with great care [and] only when it needs rescuing,” said the Saanich PD on their Twitter account.

Taking a few photos can also help the experts assess the situation, says Wallace.

Injured or stranded wildlife can be reported to: Wild ARC at 250-478-9453; BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722; BC Conservation at 1-877-952-7277; Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321; or Saanich Pound at 250-475-4321.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Just Posted

UPDATED: Several residents rescued from morning apartment fire in Saanich

Residents were evacuated around 4:30 a.m. Friday

Oak Bay double murder trial: Court hears second day of blood spatter evidence

Blood evidence paints a picture of violent final moments in Oak Bay apartment

Seven baby bunnies and a turtle rescued in Saanich this month

‘This is a good reminder that wildlife needs to be handled with great care,’ says Saanich PD

Largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. coming to Langford

Facility owned by Pacific FC and will offer community programs

Number of employement insurance recipients in Greater Victoria down

2,050 people across region received EI in April 2019

Victoria church displays memorial tapestry for those lost to opioid crisis

Christ Church Cathedral hosts talks on opioid crisis on June 26 and July 3

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Nanaimo a prime market for new plane, Air Canada says

Vice-president previews Airbus A220, praises Nanaimo’s growth in passenger numbers

Most Read