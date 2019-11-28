Seven years later: VicPD still looking for missing woman Emma Fillipoff

Fillipoff went missing on Nov. 28, 2012 after she was seen disoriented in front of the Empress Hotel

The Victoria Police Department is still looking for Emma Fillipoff seven years after she disappeared.

On Nov. 28, 2012 VicPD was called to the area in front of the Empress Hotel after a woman was reported to be acting in an unusual manner.

Then 26-year year-old Fillipoff was seen walking barefoot and disoriented in downtown Victoria. Reports say she was acting paranoid and anxious. Two VicPD officers spoke with her for 45 minutes and determined she was not at risk of harming herself or others, so they let her go on her way.

Hours later, Fillipoff, who had been living at a women’s shelter at the time, disappeared. Just hours after that her mother, Shelley Fillipoff, flew in from Ontario after she’d grown concerned for her daughter’s well being.

It was later determined that Emma was struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness.

For six years the VicPD interaction was the last known sighting of Fillipoff. In 2018, however, a new lead was released of a man who’d given Fillipoff a ride as she tried to make her way to Colwood later that evening.

In the last year new efforts have been made to track down new information, including a cadaver dog search of the Greater Victoria area in 2018, which did not result in any new finds.

In 2020 a new, independently produced, feature-length documentary on Fillipoff’s disappearance is set to be released.

The VicPD Major Crimes Detectives are still looking for information on Fillipoff’s disappearance. Anyone who has seen Emma Fillipoff, or who has any information about where she may be, can contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or your local police department. Information can also be anonymously provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

