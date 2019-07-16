Sewage treatment plant in Esquimalt sees rising costs

A staff report to the CRD shows rising costs for wastewater treatment project

The sewage treatment plant at McLaughlin Point in Esquimalt is seeing rising costs. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The sprouting sewage treatment plant off of the shores of Esquimalt at McLoughlin Point is rising both in stature and cost.

In a report going forward to the Capital Regional District’s (CRD) Core Area Liquid Waste Management Committee, staff predicted a change in the millions for operations and maintenance, as well as requisition costs.

Operating and maintenance costs are predicted to rise by nearly $5 million from a 2016 prediction for 2021, bringing the total up to $20 million.

ALSO READ: CRD board votes to end integrated waste procurement process

These increases are due to chemical cost increases, which sit around $2.9 million, and and increase in costs for biosolid disposal methods, which has increased by $1 million, as well as other forecasted operation cost changes totaling $800,000.

These shifts, paired with a $2 million asset replacement reserve deferral, brings the total requisition and invoicing costs for the project from $40 million to $42.7 million, a seven per cent increase.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

This report comes forward four months after the CRD approved a $10 million increase to the project, bringing the control budget up to $775 million.

Amendments to the project’s financial plan will come forward for ratification at a board meeting in August.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook