The sewage treatment plant at McLaughlin Point in Esquimalt is seeing rising costs. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Sewage treatment plant in Esquimalt sees rising costs

A staff report to the CRD shows rising costs for wastewater treatment project

The sprouting sewage treatment plant off of the shores of Esquimalt at McLoughlin Point is rising both in stature and cost.

In a report going forward to the Capital Regional District’s (CRD) Core Area Liquid Waste Management Committee, staff predicted a change in the millions for operations and maintenance, as well as requisition costs.

Operating and maintenance costs are predicted to rise by nearly $5 million from a 2016 prediction for 2021, bringing the total up to $20 million.

ALSO READ: CRD board votes to end integrated waste procurement process

These increases are due to chemical cost increases, which sit around $2.9 million, and and increase in costs for biosolid disposal methods, which has increased by $1 million, as well as other forecasted operation cost changes totaling $800,000.

These shifts, paired with a $2 million asset replacement reserve deferral, brings the total requisition and invoicing costs for the project from $40 million to $42.7 million, a seven per cent increase.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

This report comes forward four months after the CRD approved a $10 million increase to the project, bringing the control budget up to $775 million.

Amendments to the project’s financial plan will come forward for ratification at a board meeting in August.

