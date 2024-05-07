‘Shots fired’: Kamloops RCMP respond to reports of 4th gun incident in 5 days

The Ramada Inn on Pemberton Terrace has been taped off by police

Reports of shots fired at the Ramada Inn in Kamloops, May 6. (Elise Kilgour/ Contributed)

Multiple RCMP cruisers descended on the Ramada Inn in Kamloops, Monday night, after reports of shots fired.

According to witnesses in the area, gunshots were heard just before 8 p.m.

The area of Pemberton Terrace in front of the Ramada Inn was taped off to traffic in both directions while RCMP were on scene, however, Sahali Terrace was open as a detour.

Officers were seen carrying rifles and searching the ground in front of the hotel.

This is the fourth shooting in five days in Kamloops. The first occurred on May 2, after police received a report of shots fired at a motel in the 700 block of Columbia Street. RCMP believe the incident took place at about midnight. No injuries were reported.

Then on May 3, just after 6 a.m., Mounties responded to the 1200 block of 10th Street for a report of shots fired at a residence. An older model silver Jetta was seen leaving the area, according to police. It was abandoned nearby on 13th Street.

The third shooting was then reported on May 4, at about 4:15 a.m., after the sound of gunshots followed by a vehicle speeding away echoed through the Sudebury Avenue neighbourhood. Minutes after this report, police received another 911 call regarding three men with guns, running behind the 1200 block of 10th Street.

According to Superintendent Jeff Pelley of the Kamloops RCMP, a suspect was found hiding nearby at a commercial property and was arrested as part of the investigation. Police also seized a red BMW with what appeared to be bullet holes.

In a press release on May 4, Supt. Pelley said the previous three shootings are believed to be related to an ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information on Monday’s incident. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in this lastest event.

