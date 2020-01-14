Shoveling, parking tips to prepare West Shore residents for overnight snowfall

Snow tires or all-season tires mandatory on Bear Mountain Parkway

With an impending 20 to 30 cm snowfall coming to the Greater Victoria region Tuesday night, West Shore communities are reminding drivers to park smart.

“We are asking that residents park all vehicles inside garages or on driveways to allow snow clearing vehicles the ability to properly clear all roads, and to allow safe passage for emergency vehicles,” states a release from the City of Langford. The City reminds residents that snow tires or all-season tires are mandatory on Bear Mountain Parkway.

The City of Colwood echoed the sentiment, clarifying that major roads are always cleared first, followed by steep hills, school zones, connectors, then local streets. bear

Residents should remember to pile the snow they shovel to the right of their driveway when facing the road from your home so that when the snowplow comes by, it doesn’t push the snow back across your driveway entrance.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop tweeted Tuesday morning telling residents to avoid parking in cul-de-sacs, as they can’t be cleared out by a snowplow when vehicles are parked in the street.

Environment Canada is predicting heavy amounts of snow overnight, with 20 to 30 cm expected. Wind chill will make a low of -3 C feel like -10 C. Snow is expected to ease off throughout Wednesday, with showers in the forecast by Thursday.

In the event of flooding, sandbags are available from the City of Langford at four separate locations: Centennial Park (2805 Carlow Rd.), Firehall #2 (3213 Happy Valley Rd.), Firehall #3 (2872 Sooke Lake Rd.) and Millstream Elementary (626 Hoylake Rd.).

If no sand or sandbags are available, contact fire dispatch at 250-478-7770.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Drivers are being reminded to steer clear of parking on roads to avoid getting in the way of snowplows and emergency vehicles during the next round of snowfall Tuesday night. The ideal place to park should be driveways or garages. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

