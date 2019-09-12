Thursday will see showers throughout the day and continuing overnight, with a high of 17 C and a low of 12 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Showers ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday will see showers throughout the day and continuing overnight, with a high of 17 C and a low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy in the late afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C

Saturday will see showers and a high of 16 C, with rain overnight and a low of 11 C.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 16 C. Cloud will roll in overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 10 C.


Showers ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

