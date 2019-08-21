Showers ahead in Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday will see a few showers ending late in the afternoon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a low of 13 C.
Thursday will see clouds clearing late in the morning and a high of 21 C with cloudy periods back overnight and a low of 11 C.
Friday is expected to see a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C.
Sunday should see that cloud cover starting to clear with a high of 21 C, but cloudy periods will return overnight with a low of 14 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
