Showers ahead in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will see a few showers ending late in the afternoon, the weather will become cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and a low of 13 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Wednesday will see a few showers ending late in the afternoon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: ‘Listen to your body:’ Saanich woman fights to have breast implants removed

Thursday will see clouds clearing late in the morning and a high of 21 C with cloudy periods back overnight and a low of 11 C.

Friday is expected to see a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich police respond to 419 calls in July, including speeding motorcyclist

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and a low of 14 C.

Sunday should see that cloud cover starting to clear with a high of 21 C, but cloudy periods will return overnight with a low of 14 C.