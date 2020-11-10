Sidney Community Association hosts annual general meeting online

Meeting scheduled for Nov. 18 open to members and non-members

The Sidney Community Association holds its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

President Steve Duck said the event would have normally taken place in May or June.

“However, due to the pandemic, it was delayed. Given the current health directives, we will be hosting this event online,” he said.

Duck said both members and non-members can attend the AGM, which happens against the backdrop of the on-going review of the town Official Community Plan (OCP). The review itself has entered the second of four phases following a open house held on Sept. 26 launching the public component of the project.

RELATED: Sidney organizations to take formal part in official community plan review

Staff reviewed the existing OCP and engaged with multiple stakeholders during the opening, preparatory phase of the project, which produced a draft report spelling out background and broad recommendations that will form the basis for what staff call “more detailed work considering land use and planning issues.”

Staff are currently reviewing recommended revisions to this document received during last month’s meeting of OCP review advisory committee.

The second phase (headlined options) will incorporate input from the community and stakeholders and further detailed planning work to “provide distinct policy options and recommendations in advance of drafting the actual OCP.”

Visit sidneycommunityassociation.ca for details on how to attend the AGM.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.