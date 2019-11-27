Sidney cycling society rides high with expansion plans

Cycling Without Age Society president Steve Duck (right), seen here with members of the Sidney Lions earlier this year, says the organization plans to expand services. (Tracey Farrington/Submitted)

A Sidney society that supplies bike rides to less-able seniors plans extend its services to schools, private residences and additional seniors facilities.

Steve Duck, president of the Cycling Without Age Society (CWAS), made that promise just before the society’s annual general meeting held Saturday at the Sidney All Care Residence.

Duck said the society, whose motto reads “wind in their hair, smiles on their faces” also plans to attract more volunteers, work towards the purchase of a second trishaw bike with an estimated cost of $15,000 and related equipment, and extend services beyond Sidney.

The society launched its service on April 1 following its creation and purchase of a trishaw. It resembles a bench on wheels, where two people can sit. A pilot riding a modified bike attached to the back of the seat then takes them around town.

The AGM also offered an opportunity to take some stock.

Duck said the group has supplied a monthly average of 15 rides to residents, while having trained 15 pilots, with another 11 in training.

Along the way, it secured registered charity status with the Canadian Revenue Agency, raised closed to $9,000 in donations from individuals, the Sidney Lions Club, the Town of Sidney, and Sidney Waterfront Inn and Suites, as well as in-kind donations from Sidney All Care Residence and Russ Hays Cycles.

Locally, it worked with the Victoria Airport Authority to remove all centre bollards on the walking and cycling trail rimming Victoria International Airport, and has played what Duck called an “instrumental role” in establishing a national Cycling Without Age organization, where it remains active on the board.

Along the way, it has also worked towards raising the profile of cycling by hosting educational events like Bill Brooks’ discussion of his solo cycling journey from Arctic Ocean to the Salish Sea.

