Val Noyes, Poppy Campaign Chair with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #37, hands Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith the symbolic First Poppy marking the start of the Poppy campaign on the Saanich Peninsula generally and in Sidney specifically (Paula Kully/Submitted)
Sidney mayor wears first poppy as campaign kicks off on Saanich Peninsula
Donations received during poppy campaign support veterans, as well as their families and communities
Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith was at the Poppy Office on Monday to receive the first Poppy from Val Noyes, Poppy Campaign Chair from the Royal Canadian Legion. This signals the kick-off of the poppy campaign on the Saanich Peninsula and in Sidney.
