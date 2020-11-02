Sidney mayor wears first poppy as campaign kicks off on Saanich Peninsula

Donations received during poppy campaign support veterans, as well as their families and communities

Val Noyes, Poppy Campaign Chair with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #37, hands Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith the symbolic First Poppy marking the start of the Poppy campaign on the Saanich Peninsula generally and in Sidney specifically (Paula Kully/Submitted)

Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith was at the Poppy Office on Monday to receive the first Poppy from Val Noyes, Poppy Campaign Chair from the Royal Canadian Legion. This signals the kick-off of the poppy campaign on the Saanich Peninsula and in Sidney.

