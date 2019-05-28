Sidney North Saanich RCMP score stolen bike southbound on the Pat Bay Highway

Bike returned to its owner before it was even missed

A slow-moving bike spotted southbound on the Pat Bay Highway led local RCMP to a stolen e-bike on May 25.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP received an anonymous complaint of a rider in the slow line, passing Amity Drive and headed for Victoria.

An officer arrived quickly and determined that the e-bike had just been stolen from a residence in Sidney where the owner hadn’t even noticed it missing yet.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria’s own lawnmower man drives down Pat Bay Highway

“This is the perfect example of why our community needs to keep calling in when things just don’t seem right,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, the media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. In this case, she added, the partnership of police and public allowed for the timely recovery of the e-bike and for the owner to get it back still in good condition.

A Victoria resident was arrested for Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was later released with a future court date and the investigation is continuing.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich farmer uses Zamboni to clear snow


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm
Next story
Three generations of women ready to rock the Goddess Run in Langford

Just Posted

Racoons, house cats, otters and dogs often mistaken for cougars, says BC Conservation

Saanich Police report sighting on Sinclair Road

Retired Canadian Armed Forces member, accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, awaits verdict in Esquimalt

Man was tried in September 2018 but faces military red tape on decision

VicPD stop stolen vehicle filled with fentanyl, meth, fake firearm

Three in custody after Sunday night stop

Folk ‘N Fiddle Fest announces free concerts this week

Sidney concerts scheduled Thursday through Saturday

View Royal casino workers unionize to negotiate better working conditions

Employees across five departments voted to join B.C.’s biggest union in gaming

VIDEO: Bike to Work Week station pops up in Oak Bay

Pop-up celebration stations offer free tune ups, treats and prizes all week in Greater Victoria

VIDEO: ‘Protest flotilla’ opposes fish farm on North Island coast

Mowi suspends work at Cyrus Rocks farm, northeast of Quadra Island

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

Most Read