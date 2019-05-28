Sidney North Saanich RCMP score stolen bike southbound on the Pat Bay Highway

Bike returned to its owner before it was even missed

A slow-moving bike spotted southbound on the Pat Bay Highway led local RCMP to a stolen e-bike on May 25.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP received an anonymous complaint of a rider in the slow line, passing Amity Drive and headed for Victoria.

An officer arrived quickly and determined that the e-bike had just been stolen from a residence in Sidney where the owner hadn’t even noticed it missing yet.

“This is the perfect example of why our community needs to keep calling in when things just don’t seem right,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, the media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. In this case, she added, the partnership of police and public allowed for the timely recovery of the e-bike and for the owner to get it back still in good condition.

A Victoria resident was arrested for Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was later released with a future court date and the investigation is continuing.

