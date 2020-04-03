Sidney (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney opens shower facility for vulnerable population

Facility located at Iroquois Park, near local food bank

Sidney has opened a shower facility at Iroquois Park to help vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randy Humble, Sidney’s chief administrative officer, who currently heads Sidney’s emergency operations centre (EOC), said the municipality has made the facility available to vulnerable individuals in community, including the homeless and marginally housed, to ensure all residents can maintain vital personal hygiene practices during this public health emergency.

The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and users will have access to toiletries, as well as towels.

The showers’ opening hours coincide with the hours of the nearby Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. It runs a food hamper program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to noon, and they are currently open for extra food pick-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The municipality said in a follow up that it has also made arrangements with the food bank for access to food provisions for Sidney’s vulnerable population.

The municipality said in release that local business Tyneham Luxury Products donated the toiletries, while Best Western Plus Emerald Isle Hotel in Sidney donated the towels.

“The Town of Sidney is greatly appreciative of the support shown by these local businesses for this important initiative,” said Humble.

Along with the shower facility, Sidney’s three public washrooms on Fourth Street, in Tulista Park and in Iroquois Park remain open for use. The municipality said staff clean and sanitize these facilities multiple times daily.

Humble also used the occasion to remind the public that the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is in “urgent need” of donations, and demand for its services is growing in these uncertain times. For anyone who is able, donations can be made online at splfoodbank.com/donate or by phone 250-655-0679.

For regular updates regarding the Town of Sidney’s response to COVID-19, visit: www.sidney.ca.

