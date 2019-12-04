Sidney to recognize Pride Week in 2020

Sidney council has approved the Town’s updated strategic plan, which calls for the recognition of Pride Week in 2020. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney will officially recognize Pride Week in 2020.

That is one of the additions to the municipality’s strategic plan following a comprehensive review. Council approved the updated plan last week following a full-day review session on Oct. 3.

While the accompanying report does not indicate when Sidney would recognize Pride Week, other communities with similar celebrations generally hold it during summer months in line with the historical development of the LGBTQ+ movement dating back to the Christopher Street Liberation Day held on June 28, 1970 in New York City following the Stonewall Riots in 1969. Various events and proclamations recognizing members of the LGBTQ+ community have since spread across the western world, not always free of controversy and opposition.

Pride Week events have since evolved into an openly accepted part of Western society, often drawing massive crowds and corporate sponsorship.

The plan itself pursues what it calls seven overarching goals, with recognition of Pride Week falling under the category of Community Safety, Health and Wellbeing. That category promises to “promote community safety and well-being, while capitalizing on our community assets to foster an environment that promotes a healthy and active lifestyle for all.”

Perhaps the most significant addition to Sidney’s strategic plan concerns affordable housing. Starting next year through 2022, Sidney will consider implementing recommendations from the 2019 Housing Needs Assessment. The plan also calls for the review of short vacation rentals under the goal category of Complete Community. That category also identifies 2021 as the completion date for the on-going review of the Official Community Plan.

Under the heading of Environmental Stewardship, the updated plan calls for an update of Sidney’s climate action plan and emissions reduction strategy and a review of single-use plastic items among other items. The plan also calls for the preparation of a report assessing the state of the local environment.

On the economic front, Sidney will continue review of its taxation policy, followed by a review and update of its development cost charge bylaw in 2021.

