Sidney youth vaccine clinic closed unexpectedly Dec. 10

A vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 scheduled for the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney was closed Thursday (Dec. 10) morning due to “unforeseen staffing challenges,” according to Island Health.
A Saanich Peninsula parent told Black Press Media he received a text message before 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 informing him that his daughter’s appointment, originally scheduled for the same day, had been cancelled.
Island Health is asking residents to rebook their children’s appointment online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.
