John Dead Provincial Park is to be called ȽÁU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park in future. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Sign of the times: Park to be called John Dean and ȽÁU,WELNEW

Adam Olsen confirms park to be named ȽÁU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park

Adam Olsen, Green MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, spoke Monday to clarify that John Dean Provincial Park will not solely be called ȽÁU,WELNEW.

Rather, in a spirit of cooperation, the park will have both names and be called ȽÁU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park.

ALSO READ: Grade 4 students lobby to return Peninsula park to its Indigenous name

“Bill 16 is an additive process not a reductive process,” he said, adding, “ȽÁU,WELNEW is a well recognized name for that park. The process is to embrace diversity, to be inclusive and a nice balance has been struck with that.”

Olsen said he was happy to clarify the specifics of the name change as there had been a mixed response to announcements it was to lose the John Dean name.

ALSO READ: Do boys need more male teachers?

According to Olsen, there isn’t a concerted program to add traditional names to all local parks and he said the specific change to John Dean was due to efforts from ȽÁU,WELNEW school students. However, similar requests would be considered.

ȽÁU,WELNEW Tribal School is located near Brentwood Bay. Last year a class went on a field trip and noticed the sign labeling it John Dean Provincial Park. The students knew the park and the mountain in its original name, ȽÁU,WELNEW, which means “place of refuge” in the language of the W̱SÁNEĆ people. Though the park was named after pioneer John Dean in 1921, it is known to the W̱SÁNEĆ people as the place that helped save their people during the Great Flood thousands of years ago.

ALSO READ: Drug-driver vehicle hit and run in Brentwood Bay

Renaming parks involves a fair amount of ministry work as names have to be researched to see if they are appropriate and uncontested. First Nations are consulted so that a name is used they all agree on, and in this case, surviving members of the Dean family were contacted for their views.

“There’s quite an interesting and informative story of this place before contact and so it gives us an opportunity to understand the history of where we call home in a more thorough way and pays tribute to a very long history. As this place was settled, first the colony, then the province added place names and this is to acknowledge it had a name before that,” he said.

With files from Christine Van Reeuwyk


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich sanctuary asks residents to be(e) on the lookout for lost honeybee swarm
Next story
1 Canadian among 4 killed in floatplane crash in Alaska: Global Affairs

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read