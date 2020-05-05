Significant sinkhole closes Veyannes Road in Central Saanich

Police have closed the road as crews try to fix a six foot sinkhole

It is not clear what caused a sinkhole to open in the 7100-block of Veyannes Road, south of Stellys Cross Road in Central Saanich on Tuesday.

Central Saanich Police Service Detective Jessica Craig said two passer-bys first reported the discovery Tuesday mid-afternoon. She added that public work crews are currently on scene trying to repair with police dealing with traffic.

Craig estimates that the size of the sinkhole is about six by four feet with a depth of about six feet.

ROAD CLOSED – Veyaness Rd, between Keating X Rd & Stellys X Rd. Public Works is currently working to resolve a sinkhole. We will advise when road reopens. #CSaan https://t.co/HdQaXwIkqL — Central Saanich (@CSaanich) May 5, 2020

Central Saanich Police have the road blocked Veyannes Rd, south of Stellys Cross Rd due to a large sink hole. Update to follow when road re-open. #csaan #yyjtraffic — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) May 5, 2020

According to Central Saanich’s Twitter feed, Veyaness Rd remains closed between Keating X Road and Stellys Cross Road.

It is not clear when traffic along the road will re-open, said Craig, adding that the hole neither caused any injuries. Nor did any vehicles drive into it.

