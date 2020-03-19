Daffodils have been spotted in many areas in Greater Victoria, one of the signs spring is upon us. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Signs of spring sprout in Victoria

Spring officially starts March 19

While the normal signs of spring — bustling patios, busy beaches and children visiting petting zoos — aren’t quite making a return this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic here are a few signs that you can see while maintaining a metre or two of social distance, as asked by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Ask any James Bay resident, if the turtles in Beacon Hill Park are out — it’s going to be a sunny day. The turtles — red-eared sliders not native to the area, according to Janis Ringuette, who’s been researching the park’s history since 2002 — have been spotted a number of times basking in the sun leading up March 19 when spring starts.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Adding to the signs of the season is the temperature forecast, which has now made it into the double digits for the next week.

And while you’re in the park checking out the turtles, you might even get lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the great blue heron colony, located in the tall trees near the Avalon Street crosswalk on Douglas Street. According to Ringuette, the colony started with a single pair in 1982 and has been expanding ever since. Masses of flying herons can be seen taking off and landing in the trees throughout the day.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s weird’: Early blooming daffodils spotted in Greater Victoria

And finally, the classic sign of spring in Victoria are the blooming cherry blossom trees and the budding daffodils. Early blooming daffodils were spotted in January, but are now becoming a staple to any outing.


A blue heron sits on the shore of Good Acre Lake in Beacon Hill Park. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

