Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers, has claimed the life of a 36-year-old Alberta man.

RCMP say Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue recovered the body of of the skier who was caught in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP and Search and Rescue were notified of the fatal avalanche at about 6 pm Jan. 8, in the Lizard Mountain range east of Fernie Monday afternoon.

Searchers located and recovered the body of the victim shortly thereafter.

A release from the RCMP say so far the investigation has revealed that the avalanche was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers.

Fernie Search and Rescue technicians also removed the remaining members of the ski group out of the area to safety and have completed the recovery of the deceased.

The BC Corner Service and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

RCMP say no further information is being released.

Forecasted conditions in the region are very dangerous, according to Avalanche Canada, with natural avalanches likely and human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Previous story
Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms
Next story
Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Just Posted

Child pricked by discarded needle in downtown Victoria

The three-year-old was taken to hospital

Sidney police seeking information on urn found on the beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Sidney’s Salish Sea aquarium to close for maintenance

First extended closure for the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea since it opened in 2009

47-year-old man found dead at Taylor Beach in Metchosin

Man found in parking lot, no foul play suspected

Victoria Golf Club boasts seven pros in Top 100 in PGA of BC for 2017

Others hail from Bear Mountain Golf Resort, Royal Colwood and Cordova Bay Golf Course

Spike in graffiti for Oak Bay

“Someone knows who this is and I encourage them to call us or Crime Stoppers”

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Coping with anxiety, listening to stories, unveiling artwork

Victoria events on tap in the community this month

Most Read