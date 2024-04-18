SkyTrain-straddling social media stunt sparks B.C. police investigation

Police say ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt could land daredevil fines or criminal charges

Transit police are investigating after a social media daredevil posted a video earlier this month of himself straddling two SkyTrain cars while riding through Vancouver.

The video, posted to Instagram by an account called “nightrunner45” on April 8, shows the man standing on the train’s coupling – the mechanism that connects two cars – while the tracks speed by underneath. Shifting his camera upward, the poster shows he’s riding toward Rogers Arena and the Stadium-Chinatown Station.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the incident occurred an a first generation model of the SkyTrain, known as the Mark 1, which consists of six individual cars, rather than one combined line. The man who posted the video would have been able to access the section between the cars by boarding while the SkyTrain was stopped at a station, Const. Travis Blair said in a statement.

“Acts like these may give rise to social media viewers/followers however they are extremely dangerous and could result in life long injuries or death,” Blair added.

He said riding, standing or holding onto the exterior of a transit vehicle is an offence that could be punished with fines and/or criminal charges.

The man who posted the video describes himself online as a 23-year-old “train surfer and urban climber.” Other videos of his show him riding on top of freight trains, standing on top of the Lions Gate Bridge and climbing along construction cranes.

READ ALSO: Hearing for B.C. child killer Schoenborn ‘off the rails’ as lawyer bows out

READ ALSO: Schools on alert as Lumby death sparks community outrage