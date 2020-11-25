Small fire extinguished at Brentwood Bay flower farm

Sidney and Central Saanich fire crews responded to a small fire at Eurosa Farms Tuesday evening. (Courtesy of Ryan Worsfold)

A family-run Brentwood business is grateful that a Tuesday night fire on the property was extinguished before more damage could be done.

Around 8 p.m. a small fire started in one of the greenhouses at Eurosa Farms, a Central Saanich flower farm located in the 1300-block of Greig Avenue.

Sales manager Ryan Worsfold said his brother-in-law smelled the smoke and was able to quickly call in fire crews. The farm, started in 1979, is run by a multi-generational family team who live on the property.

“When we heard people yelling fire, it sent a chill down all of our spines,” Worsfold said. “You couldn’t see anything in the greenhouse, the smoke was so bad.”

Central Saanich and Sidney fire departments responded. There was damage to some roses and an irrigation line will have to be replaced, but the damage could have been far worse, Worsfold said.

“One section of the greenhouse completely burned up,” he said. “We were very fortunate that, for whatever reason, it didn’t take off.”

Worsfold said the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still under investigation.

Eurosa Farms is one of Canada’s few standard-cut rose growers. The farm has 4.3 acres of greenhouses and over 80,000 rose plants. The family, along with more than 30 employees, harvest more than two million roses per year.

