Map from B.C. Wildfire Services shows location of the fire near Jordan River. (Photo from B.C. Wildfire website)

Small wildfire near Jordan River under control

B.C. Wildfire Services checking in on fire periodically to ensure no hot spots left

A small wildfire near Jordan River is now under control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Services.

The .14-hectare fire was first reported late in the evening on Wednesday, and a crew of three battled the fire all day yesterday.

The fire was contained by this morning, so a crew will just check in on the fire periodically to assure there are no hot spots left.

“The fire was human-caused, but we are unsure as to what exactly it was that started it,” said Donna MacPherson, information officer for B.C. Wildfire Services.

A second fire was also reported this morning in the same area, but MacPherson said they believe it was just smoke left over from the first fire.

MacPherson reminds people to be very careful while outdoors, to ensure they are not doing anything that could cause a fire.

“We ask that people stop and think while they are out this weekend, whether it is ATVing, hiking, or smoking, and if you are doing something that could cause a fire, stop,” said MacPherson. “The forecast is calling for lightning this weekend, and we want our crews to be prepared, not out fighting fires that are preventable.”

Currently, there are seven other fires throughout Vancouver Island.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.

