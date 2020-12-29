Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Photos shared by BC Transportation and Infrastructure illustrate the importance of showshed tunnels along the Trans-Canada Highway in winter.

The images show the Lanark snowshed on Highway 1, approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke, covered in snow and debris following avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Read more: New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Read more: Coalmont Road reopened following avalanche

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan
Next story
Grinch steals $1,000 in gifts from vehicle in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Residents witnessed would-be thieves trying the door handles of vehicles in Oak Bay again last week as the trend to pluck money, electronics and other valuables from unlocked Oak Bay cars continues. (Black Press File Photo)
Grinch steals $1,000 in gifts from vehicle in Oak Bay

Theft reported on Christmas Eve

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

The space behind the switchboard on the Queen of Cumberland- where women engineers have been changing into their coveralls. This space cannot be locked and has five separate entrances, says lawyer Adrienne Smith. Crew members often need to enter to get equipment. This space is typical of spaces women engineers change, Smith says. (Courtesy of Adrienne Smith)
Human rights complaint filed over private change rooms for female BC Ferries engineers

BC Ferries, union rep still in discussions

Nominations are open for the 2021 Greater Victoria Business Awards, hosted by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy The Chamber)
Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce kicks off 2021 award season

John Espley named Chamber Member of the Year, business category nominations open through Jan. 25

Victoria Animal Control Services is hoping the owner of a senior dog found on Christmas Day will come forward. (Facebook) Victoria Animal Control Services is hoping the owner of a senior dog found Dec. 23 will come forward. (ROAM/Facebook)
CRD looking for family of senior poodle found in Saanich with collar, dragging leash

Animal shelter employee took ‘Maria’ home for the holidays

Sean Hart’s family continues to search for him. He was last seen on Nov. 6 at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

Tia Ecks-Sauter was flown to Vancouver two days after Christmas as her water broke 11 weeks early. Now her partner is trying to find accommodations to stay nearby and be there with her, while her other children are staying with family in Vernon. (Image Studios photo)
Okanagan mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a blaze on Grieve Road in North Cowichan on Christmas Day. The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that someone died in the fire. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

BC Coroners Service is investigating death in early-morning blaze

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

Most Read