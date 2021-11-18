Snow accumulating on the Malahat

Snow is accumulating on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

First it was rain, now it’s snow.

Snow is starting to accumulate at higher elevations around the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. tweeted a picture of a dusting of snow, urging motorists to drive to conditions and use caution when driving through work zones.

Winter tire regulations came into effect on Oct. 1 and remain in effect until April 30 for mountain passes and some rural highways – including the Malahat and Highway 14.

Drivers travelling on these routes are required to use qualified tires. There are three types of tires that meet the regulations – all-season, all-weather and winter. They must also have the mountain/snowflake logo or an M+S symbol with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

ALSO READ: Snow forecast for Thursday on Malahat

ALSO READ: Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatSnowWest Shore