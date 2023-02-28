Royal Oak Drive looking east at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Snowfall impacting morning commute across Greater Victoria

Travel advisory issued for TCH between Mill Bay, Duncan

February is refusing to go without a final reminder it’s still a winter month.

An overnight snowfall blanketed much of Greater Victoria, making roads slippery Tuesday morning (Feb. 28).

Reports coming in of a crash northbound on the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road

Heavy snowfall has resulted in a travel warning north of the Malahat. DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Trans-Canada Highway between Cobble Hill and Cowichan Bay roads (three kilometres south of Duncan to Mill Bay). Winter driving conditions are causing limited visibility due to heavy snowfall. The next update on that advisory is predicted for 9 a.m.

More to come.

 

