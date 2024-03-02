Snowfall warning in effect between Nanoose and north of Campbell River

Alert calling for up 5 cm, but could be more in higher elevations

Environment Canada is calling for snow along the east coast of Vancouver Island, and inland toward Port Alberni.

The weather warning, issued Saturday (March 2), says around five centimetres of snow could, but there could be more in higher elevations or where there is a prolonged snowfall over the same area. The warning was issued for Nanoose Bay, and all the way north until just before Sayward.

Closer to sea level, the snow could become mixed with rain.

READ MORE: Precipitation still at a deficit as B.C. nears 2024 wildfire season