An Ontario man is looking for ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ (pictured here in 1969) who he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe. - Submitted by Doug Bradley

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Hey, Vancouver Island residents… do you know Dave?

If so, could you tell him Doug Bradley and five Americans he met in Europe in 1969 are looking for him?

Bradley, who lives in Ontario, is on a needle-in-a-haystack quest for “Dave from Vancouver Island” to let him know of an upcoming reunion for a group of travellers that watched the moon landing together on the floor of the U.S. embassy just outside Bonn, Germany some 50 years ago.

“I was backpacking in Europe in 1969 with my sister… we bumped into a bunch of people in Koln, one Canadian and five Americans and we proceeded to the Bonn Youth Hostel,” Bradley said. “There we noticed that the moon landing was the next day and we were only a couple of kilometres away form the old U.S. embassy.”

Bradley said he, his sister, Dave and the five Americans travelled together for another four or five days after that.

“Then we sort of split up,” Bradley said. “Dave was the one who owned a car so he drove the Americans through Italy and France and Spain.”

Unfortunately Bradley didn’t record Dave’s last name in the diary he kept during his trip and only knew he came from somewhere on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Bradley is appealing to the public for their help locating his long-ago travel friend.

“He would be about 70 or 71,” he said. “It’s really hard if you don’t have a last name.”

Bradley did have a few last names of the American travellers, and he was able to locate them via the internet.

“I’ve actually found all of the people who travelled in that week with us and beyond except for Dave,” he said. “We’re having a reunion in Monterey, Calif., June 11 to 15 and all of us are going except we’re still trying to reach Dave.”

Anyone who may know the ‘Dave’ that Bradley is looking for can contact him at douglas.bradley@rogers.com, or 613-321-2303 or the Vancouver Island Free Daily at editor@vifreedaily.com.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
MISSING: Victoria police seek 42-year-old Craig Hughes
Next story
Education first step in Canada’s new southern resident killer whale conservation mandates

Just Posted

Horse carriage supporters to rally outside city hall

Owner of carriage company plans rally in response to Coun. Ben Isitt’s motion

UVic science and engineering research gets $18.8 million federal funding boost

Funding for engineering, science, sustainability research

Victoria woman competing for role as Maxim cover model

Winning model gets featured spread in magazine, cash price

VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs caught on camera in Sooke

Bears spotted near Sooke Potholes

Father of Saanich murder victim Lindsay Buziak set to appear on Dr. Phil show Friday

Jeff Buziak says he has not seen the show and does not know what to expect

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Christmas morning burglar sentenced on Vancouver Island

Justin Redmond Feusse, 20, sentenced to 240 days in jail for Dec. 25 break-and-enter

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Most Read