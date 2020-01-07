First Choice Hair Cutters and Kathy’s Mutt Cuts, located at Colwood Corners on Sooke Road, are closed until further notice after the roof caved in early Tuesday morning. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Some businesses closed after roof collapses at Colwood Corners

Roof caves in above two vacant units, neighbouring businesses forced to close

Some businesses at Colwood Corners have closed unexpectedly after a roof collapsed early Tuesday morning.

Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy said the call came in at about 2:30 a.m., with a request for assistance from local RCMP.

“Originally the call was about [a concern] for gas in the building,” Cassidy noted. Upon arrival, crews found what Cassidy estimates to be a 40-by–foot section of the roof which had caved in above two vacant units as well as some air handling equipment that fell into the units below.

READ ALSO: Tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island could come to Colwood Corners

According to Cassidy, one of the units used to house the Royal Bank and the other was Mini Price, which closed its doors in April 2019.

Building supplies could be seen outside Colwood Corners, located at 1905 Sooke Rd., late Tuesday morning. Neighbouring businesses, First Choice Hair Cutters and Kathy’s Mutt Cuts, are closed until further notice.

READ ALSO: Open house for proposed tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island

The owner of the building was contacted and Cassidy said it’s up to them now, along with a structural engineer and an architect, to determine the next steps for the structure.

Colwood Fire Rescue was on scene until about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The building is owned by Onni Group, a Vancouver-based development company. The property has been subject to a number of development proposals including a new affordable housing development that would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island as well as construction on a mixed-use development.

— With files from Shalu Mehta


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Building supplies could be seen outside the shopping centre at Colwood Corners on Tuesday after the roof caved in at around 2:30 a.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

