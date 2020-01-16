BC Hydro has restored power to 75,000 south Island customers over the past 24 hours. (BC Hydro outage map)

Some Oak Bay, Jordan River residents still without power

BC Hydro restores power to 75,000 south Island customers over the past 24 hours

Power has been restored to a number of residences after strong winds Wednesday night.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, approximately 300 homes in Oak Bay were still without power. That outage was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the outage is still under investigation with crews en route.

For customers in Jordan River without power, BC Hydro noted, that if conditions permit, crews will return this morning to repair damage in the area and restore power. They thanked residents for their patience.

ALSO READ: Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

Over the past 24 hours, BC Hydro has restored power to approximately 75,000 customers on the south Island. The majority of the outages were caused by trees down on wires.

Crews are also still dealing with a number of outages up Island.

According to a statement from BC Hydro, the areas that were hardest hit on Vancouver Island, as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, included Courtenay with approximately 4,000 customers without power, Port Alberni and Ucluelet with approximately 2,000 without power respectively, Sechelt with approximately 1,700 without power, and the Capital Region with 1,300 customers without power.

For a full list of outages on the Island, go to bchydro.com.

ALSO READ: Most Greater Victoria schools in session but buses cancelled

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash
Next story
Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

Just Posted

Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

Slippery roads, sidewalks causing delays

Water main break impacts Blanshard, Bay streets

Main roads closed as crews work to fix break

Some Oak Bay, Jordan River residents still without power

BC Hydro restores power to 75,000 south Island customers over the past 24 hours

Most Greater Victoria schools in session but buses cancelled

Schools re-open for classes after snow day

Greater Victoria gears up for fourth annual Women’s March

‘Women Rising 2020’ theme to be reflected in Saturday’s march

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Most Read