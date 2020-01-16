Some Oak Bay, Jordan River residents still without power

BC Hydro has restored power to 75,000 south Island customers over the past 24 hours. (BC Hydro outage map)

Power has been restored to a number of residences after strong winds Wednesday night.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, approximately 300 homes in Oak Bay were still without power. That outage was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the outage is still under investigation with crews en route.

For customers in Jordan River without power, BC Hydro noted, that if conditions permit, crews will return this morning to repair damage in the area and restore power. They thanked residents for their patience.

Over the past 24 hours, BC Hydro has restored power to approximately 75,000 customers on the south Island. The majority of the outages were caused by trees down on wires.

Crews are also still dealing with a number of outages up Island.

According to a statement from BC Hydro, the areas that were hardest hit on Vancouver Island, as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, included Courtenay with approximately 4,000 customers without power, Port Alberni and Ucluelet with approximately 2,000 without power respectively, Sechelt with approximately 1,700 without power, and the Capital Region with 1,300 customers without power.

For a full list of outages on the Island, go to bchydro.com.

