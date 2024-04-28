Son apprehended after elderly woman found dead in Richmond home

Homicide team investigating, says incident was isolated

RCMP apprehended a man in Richmond on Friday evening (April 26) after he was found inside a home with his dead mother.

Police were called to the residence, in the 4900-block of Princeton Avenue, at about 5 p.m. to conduct a wellness check. When they went inside, officers discovered a 71-year-old woman dead.

Her son, a 38-year-old, was also found in the home. Police apprehended him based off the evidence they gathered at the scene, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Sunday (April 28).

IHIT said the incident was isolated and that there is no risk to the broader public. They are investigating the woman’s death along with RCMP, the B.C. Coroners’ Service and forensics experts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT.

READ ALSO: Orca’s escape from B.C. lagoon will be talked about for ‘generations,’ say Nations