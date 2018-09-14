Sooke crash sends lone driver to hospital with serious injuries

A medivac helicopter was called in to evacuate the lone occupant of a truck that left the road on the 2600 block of Otter Point Road on Thursday evening. (photo Mckenzie Montag)

A single-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Otter Point Road sent the lone driver to hospital Thursday afternoon with serious injuries.

The driver suffered a broken leg and hip.

Police say a 2005 grey Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling north on Otter Point Road when it left the road and collided with a tree at about 4:50 p.m.

The 24-year-old driver was a Sooke resident who was taken by ambulance to Sooke elementary school field and later airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

McKenzie Montag, who lives behind the school field, started to hear sirens shortly after 5 p.m.

“We heard all these sirens and then, not long after that, we heard a helicopter fly over our house and land on the (school) field. They brought the ambulance right out onto the filed and it took a little while for them to get the patient onto the helicopter. They took off at about 5:50,” Montag said.

“Everyone was out there … Otter Point Fire, the RCMP, B.C. Ambulance. It was obviously very serious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241.



