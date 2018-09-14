A medivac helicopter was called in to evacuate the lone occupant of a truck that left the road on the 2600 block of Otter Point Road on Thursday evening. (photo Mckenzie Montag)

Sooke crash sends lone driver to hospital with serious injuries

Medivac helicopter called in to transport driver to hospital

A single-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Otter Point Road sent the lone driver to hospital Thursday afternoon with serious injuries.

The driver suffered a broken leg and hip.

Police say a 2005 grey Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling north on Otter Point Road when it left the road and collided with a tree at about 4:50 p.m.

The 24-year-old driver was a Sooke resident who was taken by ambulance to Sooke elementary school field and later airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

McKenzie Montag, who lives behind the school field, started to hear sirens shortly after 5 p.m.

“We heard all these sirens and then, not long after that, we heard a helicopter fly over our house and land on the (school) field. They brought the ambulance right out onto the filed and it took a little while for them to get the patient onto the helicopter. They took off at about 5:50,” Montag said.

“Everyone was out there … Otter Point Fire, the RCMP, B.C. Ambulance. It was obviously very serious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

occupant…24 year old

chevy

medivaced..

wiebe..

buch

helicpter

Previous story
Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Just Posted

Regina Park campers move to nearby park, plan next move

Camp Namegans in Saanich dispersed, packing continues on Friday

Saanich’s homeless camp ends, as residents plan rally Friday

A group of homeless individuals are planning their next move Friday morning… Continue reading

Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Victoria’s Mile-0 hosts run and Great Canadian Hair Do

Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is… Continue reading

Fever Feel psychs out new hometown of Victoria

Calgary-bred band plays Rifflandia for first time, debuts first self-titled LP

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Memories abound as Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club turns 50

Open house celebration Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gorge clubhouse

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty

Deal requires him to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Crews on Haida Gwaii place booms, monitor air quality around grounded barge

Council of the Haida Nation has provided an update on efforts to assess and salvage the barge

Around the BCHL – Twitter headache for Coquitlam Express

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read