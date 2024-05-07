Sooke Family Resource Centre computes government grant

They received almost $25,000 for computer replacement project

The Sooke Family Resource Society is getting a much-needed reboot, thanks to a grant from the provincial government.

Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA Ravi Parmar joined MLAs Grace Lore, Murray Rankin, and Lana Popham to announce seven grants that will go toward capital projects supporting the work of non-profit organizations in Sooke, the Highlands, Victoria and Saanich.

“Within our community, many organizations are tirelessly working to make a difference,” Parmar said in an April 24 media release. “The Sooke Family Resource Centre and the Highland Park Heritage Society, both of which we’re backing, exemplify this dedication. They will undoubtedly play pivotal roles in fostering positive change.”

The $24,856 grant for the Sooke Family Resource Society will go toward replacing computers.

Highland Heritage Park Society received $20,000 for replacements and repairs at Gregory House.

Saanich received almost $380,000 in grants earmarked for Athletics Victoria Track and Field, Shelbourne Community Kitchen Society, the Greater Victoria Horseshoe Pitching Association, and Lakehill Soccer Association. The Belfry Theatre Society in Victoria received $25,000.

The funding is part $140 million provided annually to non-profit organizations throughout the province through Community Gaming Grants.

