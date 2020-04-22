Sooke home is a grand prize in hospital lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of eight luxury homes around the province

Tickets for the Hometown Heroes Lottery are on sale and a Sooke home is among the prizes.

The lottery supports the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation and the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Money raised from the lottery supports first responder resilience programs and urgent hospital needs.

​“In recent weeks our front line health-care staff have devoted themselves to preparing to care for COVID-19 patients. They are also ensuring that people can continue to access care to meet their urgent medical needs,” said Angela Chapman, president of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.​

“For years, lottery funds have helped ensure that medical teams in B.C. have the tools and equipment they need to save lives.”

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose one of eight luxury homes located in Sooke, White Rock, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Penticton, Kelowna, Courtenay, and Chilliwack/White Rock (two-home package). The winner also has the option of choosing $2.1 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize homes.

The Sooke home, located at 1000 Silver Spray Dr., is a 1,264-square-foot “cottage” with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a wrap around ocean deck. It’s part of the SookePoint development that recently was named as a finalist in the 2020 Georgie Awards.

The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 Plus Lottery and Daily Cash Plus Game, where 209 prizes will be awarded over 105 consecutive days.

Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets are three for $75, six for $100, or $20 for $275. Ticket sales are available until July 23. Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone at 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at London Drugs.



