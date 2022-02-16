Sooke Lioness Club hosting largest-ever fundraiser sale

On Feb. 26 and 27, three trailers worth of antiques and collectables will be up for sale

The Sooke District Lioness Lions Club is gearing up to host its largest-ever fundraiser sale, and given the sheer volume of product, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Vice-president and secretary Gunny Tennese said the two-day sale would feature three large trailers full of antiques and collectibles at the end of February.

“There was a woman up Island who had an antique and collectables business who sold it and has two 20-foot trailers and one 18-foot trailer filled with antiques and collectables,” said Tennese.

“There is some really great stuff in there, and she allowed us to sell it for her, and we would split half of the proceeds with her.”

Tennese said the unique opportunity to offer such a large sale came up at short notice, with the club only finding out about it a week ago. It has presented some notable logistics challenges as the items are all up Island.

Fortunately, the close bond between the three Lions clubs in the Sooke area meant plenty of volunteers were available to lend a hand.

The timing also worked out as the club typically hosts two smaller garage sale-type events in March and sometime in the summer, so hosting this event at the end of February lined up with availability at the Sooke Community Hall.

Tennese said it’s hard to give too many specific examples since there is so much to go through and identify in terms of what types of items shoppers and collectors can expect to find at the sale. Generally, though, she said the sale would include vintage toys, tools, fine china, jewelry, fishing rod and tackle, magazines and much more.

“There will be something for everybody based on the photos I’ve seen.”

The club hopes to make at least $5,000 from the sale, and given how much the pandemic has impacted the club’s ability to fundraise over the past two years, Tennese said every cent would be appreciated.

As always, every cent raised by the club will be returned to the community through the club’s support of other organizations such as food banks and transition houses.

The hall will be filled with tables covered in items, but Tennese said shoppers should make a point of coming back to the sale throughout the weekend as tables will be constantly restocked with new items not previously displayed. The plan is for as many items as possible to be priced ahead of the sale, and there will be no auction.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 27 at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Road. Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.

