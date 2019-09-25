Sooke Mayor, Maja Tait has been acclaimed as the president of the UBCM. (File)

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait chosen to head UBCM

Tait touts organization as a forum to tackle common challenges

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait was acclaimed president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities on Wednesday.

The move was not unexpected, as Tait has served as the first vice-president since 2018.

Tait was first elected to the UBCM executive in 2016, and as part of her duties served on a series of committees, including health and social development and the joint provincial-local government committee on cannabis regulation.

RELATED: Mayor in line to lead UBCM

She will now serve a one-year term as president.

“As a relatively young municipality, there is a lot we can learn from other communities who have faced the same challenges we have,” Tait said.

“We don’t operate in isolation, and the UBCM allows us to look at ways to address municipal commonalities in a collective manner and to stand together to advocate for the support we all need to build strong, thriving communities.”

Tait has been a vocal supporter of the UBCM, saying that the positive relationships that she has formed with other levels of government would have been far more difficult to forge outside the organization.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich seeks feedback on plans to cut greenhouse gas to zero by 2050
Next story
Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Just Posted

Riders up in arms after 20 transit routes affected by cancellations

BC Transit apologizes, blames shortage of vehicles ‘available for service’

Victoria has four players representing Canada at the Rugby World Cup

Team Canada will be led out by Victorias DTH van Der Merwe

Victoria school board to explore George Jay Elementary name change

Community consultation is expected to begin shortly

Five days left to check out Future Ocean’s eco-boutique, learning lab

Plastic-made garments on display in the Bay Centre until Sept. 30

Victoria to seek leave to appeal B.C. court’s decision to quash plastic bag bylaw

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Most Read