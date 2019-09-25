Sooke Mayor Maja Tait chosen to head UBCM

Sooke Mayor, Maja Tait has been acclaimed as the president of the UBCM. (File)

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait was acclaimed president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities on Wednesday.

The move was not unexpected, as Tait has served as the first vice-president since 2018.

Tait was first elected to the UBCM executive in 2016, and as part of her duties served on a series of committees, including health and social development and the joint provincial-local government committee on cannabis regulation.

She will now serve a one-year term as president.

“As a relatively young municipality, there is a lot we can learn from other communities who have faced the same challenges we have,” Tait said.

“We don’t operate in isolation, and the UBCM allows us to look at ways to address municipal commonalities in a collective manner and to stand together to advocate for the support we all need to build strong, thriving communities.”

Tait has been a vocal supporter of the UBCM, saying that the positive relationships that she has formed with other levels of government would have been far more difficult to forge outside the organization.



