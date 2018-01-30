Sooke OK’s regional growth strategy

Sooke council has again approved the Capital Regional District regional growth strategy.

The growth strategy deals with development within the CRD, including land use, ecosystem preservation, transportation, economic potential and measures to contain urban sprawl.

It’s the second time within a year, Sooke approved the strategy. It was rejected by other municipalities in similar votes. All municipalities must agree to the document before it can be passed.

Municipal politicians on the CRD approved the regional growth strategy after it went to mediation inn December.

If unanimous approval is not achieved within 60 days from the 13 municipalities in the CRD, the provincial government will force the region to binding arbitration.

Among the biggest sticking points was the expansion of municipal water into the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area,, those unincorporated areas of East Sooke, Malahat, Willis Point and the coastal strip from Otter Point to Port Renfrew.

The biggest objection was that piped water could encourage urban sprawl.

The regional growth strategy is supposed to be updated every five years. The current five-year update has now taken 10 years.

The last approval was achieved in 2003.