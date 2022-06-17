Sooke RCMP is searching for a suspect after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus

Suspect got off the bus May 26 at Sooke and Kangaroo

Sooke RCMP hopes to identify a man after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers reiterated the search through a social media post Friday morning. The post noted the suspect left the bus and walked east at the intersection of Sooke and Kangaroo roads.

He is described as 5-foot-11 with a slim build, 17 to 25 years old and clean-shaven with short black hair. The man spoke with a South-East Asian accent. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage Champion brand baseball hat, a black Champion brand sweatshirt, light grey Puma sweatpants, white sneakers, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

