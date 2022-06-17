Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus

Suspect got off the bus May 26 at Sooke and Kangaroo

Sooke RCMP is searching for a suspect after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Sooke RCMP hopes to identify a man after a May 26 indecent act on a BC Transit bus.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers reiterated the search through a social media post Friday morning. The post noted the suspect left the bus and walked east at the intersection of Sooke and Kangaroo roads.

He is described as 5-foot-11 with a slim build, 17 to 25 years old and clean-shaven with short black hair. The man spoke with a South-East Asian accent. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage Champion brand baseball hat, a black Champion brand sweatshirt, light grey Puma sweatpants, white sneakers, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Rigby reporting for duty: Greater Victoria girl names newest RCMP dog

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SookeWest Shore