Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

One of the men was able to escape and remains at large

A traffic stop by the Sooke RCMP lead to the arrest of five people and the seizure of drugs, weapons and counterfeit money. (Sooke RCMP)

A traffic stop by the Sooke RCMP lead to the arrest of five people — one of which was able to escape — and the seizure of drugs, weapons, counterfeit currency and a bomb this past weekend.

At 10:30 p.m. on April 2, RCMP stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on Sooke River Road. When police found illicit drugs in the vehicle, the two men inside were arrested. One of the men escaped from custody. A lengthy search that involved a police service dog could not locate the man and he remains at large.

According to police, they know who he is and will be requesting a warrant for his arrest. Upon further search, inside the vehicle police found and seized a loaded 9mm pistol, a pipe bomb or improvised explosive device, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

At 2:30 a.m. on April 4, a vehicle was stopped and police found three people inside who were allegedly in possession of “copious amounts of stolen items.” Police seized a license plate that was not registered to the vehicle, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Inside the vehicle, police found several cell phones and counterfeit currency.

Both matters are still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-642-5341 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477.



