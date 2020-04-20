The homeless population is at a high risk for contracting COVID-19. B.C. Housing plans to use SEAPARC Leisure Complex as an emergency space for up to 45 homeless people needing to self-isolate during the coronvirus outbreak. (Kendra Crighton - Black Press Media)

Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

B.C. Housing still developing operating plan, expects to welcome homeless soon

SEAPARC Leisure Complex will be used as an emergency space for up to 45 homeless people needing to self-isolate during the coronvirus outbreak.

B.C. Housing, along with regional health authorities and municipal governments, have worked on developing a community response plan for the pandemic, which aims to provide housing and the ability to self-isolate for people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness throughout Greater Victoria.

One of the locations chosen as a temporary emergency response centre was the SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

RELATED: Concerns rise for Greater Victoria’s homeless population during COVID-19

B.C. housing said it’s still in the process of developing an operating plan, as well as a referral process, but expects to have the arena set up to welcome guests “in the next week or two.”

“Over the coming days, B.C. Housing will identify an experienced organization to manage the arena and who will be able to ensure social distancing and provide access to healthy meals and hygiene facilities, including showers and regular hand washing,” Laura Mathews, manager of media relations and issues management for B.C. Housing, said.

“Once an operator is in place, they will be able to advise on opportunities for employment or volunteering.”

Al Beddows, Sooke councillor and chair of the SEAPARC commission, said there will spots to accommodate 45 people: 30 spots indoors on the arena floor, as well as 15 outdoor spots.

The emergency response centre is set to be operational until June 30, or when appropriate – once the pandemic has finished and SEAPARC is able to reopen its doors for usual use.

“The space is vacant now, just sitting idle, so during these trying times we have to try and find a way to make things work, and keep everyone safe and distanced,” Beddows said.

“Right now the mandate is for everyone to stay at home, and this population (the homeless) doesn’t generally stick to one geographical location. So this gives them a place to stay until the pandemic blows over, so they can stay safe, and also not spread the virus by wandering place to place.”

Beddows said there’s some small concerns for the facility, but as a crew will be at the facility day and night, monitoring and helping out, he trusts it’s in good hands.

“We have to do our part to keep everyone safe, and there is a group looking after the place that will deal with any concerns when, and if, they arise,” he said.

Aside from staff and volunteers, B.C. Housing said there will be multiple resource agencies on the site, providing services and support to the individuals using the facility, including the Sooke Shelter Society, AVI Health and Community Services Society, and nurses.

“The SEAPARC arena will be critical to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 by bringing people indoors to ensure physical distancing and will provide safe spaces to self-isolate,” Mathews said.


