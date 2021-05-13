SookePoint snags two more building awards

SookePoint homes snagged two first-place wins from the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

The luxury home development won best attached home for a low rise under 1,500 square feet, and best-detached production home under 1,800 square feet for its ocean cottages.

They were the only Vancouver Island winners at the May 7 online gala, but several other home builders in B.C. won awards in renovations, condominiums and custom homes.

“To win first-place awards in two important categories is a great honour that recognizes the time, energy and enthusiasm that so many on our team, and in our greater community, are devoting to make SookePoint the best it can be,” said SookePoint co-founder Michael Thornton.

The development also won three Vancouver Island Building Excellence Awards, three provincial Georgie Awards, and an International Gold Medal for insulated concrete form construction.

