SPCA opens new stables for abused and neglected farm animals on the Island

Recovery and adoption barn in Nanaimo one of three SPCA facilities of its kind in B.C.

Goats at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

The SPCA’s new farm animal recovery and adoption barn is now open to help animals from all over Vancouver Island.

The B.C. SPCA issues a press release Wednesday, March 31, announcing the opening of the facility next to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s community animal centre. The barn will help the SPCA care for abused and neglected farm animals.

The barn has been named Seasted Stables in recognition of the Seasted Foundation “which provided generous funding for the barn and paddocks, along with a contribution towards the first year of its operation,” according to the release.

The 2,500-square-foot barn has four stalls, each with a paddock, and the grounds include an exercise space, pasture and treatment area.

“It is such a joy to see this much-needed facility on Vancouver Island become a reality,” said Leon Davis, manager of the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA, in the release. “Seasted Stables will be an invaluable asset as we seek to protect and enhance the lives of farm animals in the region.”

The society says Nanaimo’s barn is the SPCA’s third building in B.C. devoted to caring for farm animals, along with facilities in Surrey and Kelowna.

Last year, the SPCA investigated 1,342 cases involving farm animals provincewide, including 217 on Vancouver Island.

“The Vancouver Island cruelty investigations team is really looking forward to having a dedicated B.C. SPCA facility for horses and other farm animals from our cases,” said Kaley Pugh, regional manager of cruelty investigations, in the release “It will be a huge relief for our officers to know that when there’s an animal in distress, we’ll have somewhere safe to take them for care and recovery.”

In addition to the Seasted Foundation, the project’s other major donors included the Rogers Foundation, Cliff Jackman, Judith M. Williams and Peter Lauder Oakley.

