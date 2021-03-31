Goats at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

Goats at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

SPCA opens new stables for abused and neglected farm animals on the Island

Recovery and adoption barn in Nanaimo one of three SPCA facilities of its kind in B.C.

The SPCA’s new farm animal recovery and adoption barn is now open to help animals from all over Vancouver Island.

The B.C. SPCA issues a press release Wednesday, March 31, announcing the opening of the facility next to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s community animal centre. The barn will help the SPCA care for abused and neglected farm animals.

The barn has been named Seasted Stables in recognition of the Seasted Foundation “which provided generous funding for the barn and paddocks, along with a contribution towards the first year of its operation,” according to the release.

The 2,500-square-foot barn has four stalls, each with a paddock, and the grounds include an exercise space, pasture and treatment area.

“It is such a joy to see this much-needed facility on Vancouver Island become a reality,” said Leon Davis, manager of the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA, in the release. “Seasted Stables will be an invaluable asset as we seek to protect and enhance the lives of farm animals in the region.”

The society says Nanaimo’s barn is the SPCA’s third building in B.C. devoted to caring for farm animals, along with facilities in Surrey and Kelowna.

Last year, the SPCA investigated 1,342 cases involving farm animals provincewide, including 217 on Vancouver Island.

“The Vancouver Island cruelty investigations team is really looking forward to having a dedicated B.C. SPCA facility for horses and other farm animals from our cases,” said Kaley Pugh, regional manager of cruelty investigations, in the release “It will be a huge relief for our officers to know that when there’s an animal in distress, we’ll have somewhere safe to take them for care and recovery.”

In addition to the Seasted Foundation, the project’s other major donors included the Rogers Foundation, Cliff Jackman, Judith M. Williams and Peter Lauder Oakley.

READ ALSO: B.C. SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

READ ALSO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The barn at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

The barn at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

The barn at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA's new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future
Next story
As weather warms, better messaging needed around low outdoor COVID risk: experts

Just Posted

Hunting and trapping wolves on Vancouver Island are a regulated activity, the ministry said in a statement. Hunters have a three-wolf limit. There is no limit to trapping wolves. (Pixabay photo)
Sooke mayor calls for pause on wolf hunting

Maja Tait urges suspension of recreational wolf hunting until study completed on its impacts

A helicopter had to be used to airlift an injured hiker off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional ParkSooke Hills Wilderness Park Tuesday evening. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Injured hiker airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

BC Housing has purchased a building in Victoria West that will be able to temporarily house 70 residents, who are experiencing homelessness, before the end of April. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Housing creates 70 new shelter spaces in Victoria

Vic West site will have wrapround supports for residents, operate for at least 18 months

Victoria police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a downtown shelter worker and an officer. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after alleged assault on downtown Victoria shelter worker, officer

Police were called to a Blanshard Street shelter just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday

Victoria police are searching for federal offender Travis Moore who was last seen in downtown Victoria March 21. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Federal offender last seen in Victoria wanted Canada-wide

Travis Moore serving five-year sentence

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Arrest made in Port Alberni homicide

RCMP have yet to lay charges

A drug bust on Government Street in Duncan on Tuesday, March 30, led to a “substantial seizure” according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. (File photo)
Drug bust in Duncan leads to ‘substantial seizure’

Fentanyl believed to be among substances found by RCMP and CFSEU-BC

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

(File photo)
RCMP apprehend machete-wielding man after tense showdown in Parksville

Man slashed and stabbed at hood of police vehicle

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Most Read