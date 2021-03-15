Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)

Spike-strip harness created to protect small dogs from B.C. cougars, coyotes

Vancouver veterinary professionals designed the harness as a solution to dangerous predators

Veterinary professionals Alison Columbus and Janice Voth are no strangers to the current dangers facing small and medium-sized dogs in the outdoors.

Working together at a North Vancouver clinic, the pair has recently seen an influx of pets coming in with wounds from other coyotes and cougars,” Voth told Black Press Media.

Just this week, a three-month-old German Shepherd puppy was snatched and carried away by a cougar in the Tri-Cities area on Thursday night. It is now assumed dead.

The duo decided to do something about it.

They created PredatorBWear – a mesh harness fitted with plastic spikes meant to deter domestic and wild animals from preying upon the canine wearing it.

“They go for the neck, they go for the back and they try to carry the dog away to a secondary location,” said Columbus, a veterinary technician.

“We tried to make something that when predators bite down on the dog the spikes will hit the roof of their mouth,” explained Voth, who works as a veterinary assistant.

“It isn’t designed to hurt the other animal, the spikes are hollow and light. It’s meant to give the owner that couple of extra seconds to grab their pet to get away.”

RELATED: Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

The concept was first designed in Columbus’ living room with her 14-year-old Cavalier-Bichon cross, Abby.

Following its December 2019 launch, PredatorBWear was been met with mostly positive reviews. However, Voth said some dog owners don’t like the look of the spikes.

The pair have filled orders for people in Australia, Spain, and Israel.

They also donate harnesses to dogs who have come into their clinic having been seriously injured by larger canine breeds.

Toy poodle Sebastian lost his leg after being attacked three years ago. A few months ago, he was brought in injured again.

The pair outfitted Sebastian in a harness, “so he and his family can feel safer on their walks. He holds a very special place in our hearts,” Voth said.

So far, no dog owners have reported their pets being attacked while wearing the harness.

“That’s a good sign,” Voth responded.

PredatorBWear costs $99 and comes in four sizes, ranging from fitting a mini chihuahua-sized breed to one up to 45 pounds.

RELATED: Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cougar attackVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week
Next story
Rally planned to urge government to raise disability pay to poverty level

Just Posted

Clare Attwell and Gary McDougall are hosting a six-week series of conversations called Re-imagining Life In A One Planet Region for people in Greater Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria group pushes local conversation for climate action

‘We’re not that great at open conversations’

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wanted Alberta man armed with an axe arrested after series of Victoria break-ins

Victoria police arrested him without incident after he tried to enter multiple homes, confronted resident

Dan Hayes, left, and Art Napolean star in Moosemeat and Marmalade. An episode of the show was recently shot in Sooke and other locations on the South Island. (Dean Azim photo)
Moosemeat and Marmalade TV chefs cook up shows on South Island

Pair shoot in Saanich, Sooke and Port Renfrew

On April 15, the Capital Regional District will purchase a parcel of land off Willis Point Road from Saanich for $1.75 million. (Map via the District of Saanich)
Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

Transfer to take place April 15, funds can be used for land acquisition, building construction

Construction crews work on Southpoint Ridge in May 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Development process in Langford illuminated

Official Community Plan a key component says long-time staffer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Willow Street between Mill Street and Victoria Street is a busy place Monday as filming for The Baker’s Son gets underway. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

Chemainus takes on the persona of Windward, Washington for Hallmark production

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read