Saanich Fire responded to this wood pile fire behind the office of MacNutt Enterprises Sunday afternoon (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Spontaneous combination causes fire at Saanich’s urban-rural boundary

Crews had already responded once to MacNutt Enterprises Sunday morning

Crews mopping up a Sunday afternoon fire on Interurban Road say spontaneous combination was its cause.

The fire in a large wood pile on the property of MacNutt Enterprises started at around 3 p.m. Located near the Interurban campus of Camosun College, the company sells soils, mulch and other related products.

Drivers approaching the scene could see plumes of white smoke drifting across the larger area, itself at Saanich’s urban-rural boundary. But the Saanich News has no reports of an injuries or damages to surrounding structures.

Saanich Fire had responded to the same site earlier that day. Once the fire re-ignited, the wind spread it, crews said.

