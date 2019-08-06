Spray paint vandals, drunk drivers keep police busy

There is an ongoing spree of spray-paint vandalism across the region from Oak Bay to downtown Victoria this year with yet another case recorded in Oak Bay last week. This vandalized development sign is posted along Foul Bay Road. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Spray paint vandalism, drunk driving and theft from unlocked vehicles remain popular crimes in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay Police responded to 88 calls for service in the week of July 29 to Aug. 4. These are some of those calls.

During a stop check in the 3700-block of Cadboro Bay Road on Wednesday (July 31), police found a driver impaired by alcohol and issued a 90-day driving prohibition. They also impounded the vehicle for 30 days.

What happens in #OakBay during the wee hrs?🤔Thieves wearing backpacks & riding stolen bikes check cars for unlocked doors or visible items worth smashing a window. At 5:10 am today, we arrested another one at McNeil/Oliver. Lock your doors & remove valuables & you'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/SJRnqMXl9S — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 6, 2019

On Thursday, Oak Bay Police received a complaint of a theft from a construction site in the 2500-block of Margate Avenue. Two Makita power tool batteries were stolen with no suspects identified.

Police also received two calls regarding mischief to property. On July 30, police received a report of mischief to a building in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. Spray paint had been used to write letters onto a wall.

A resident heard in the 2200-block of Florence Street heard a loud smash at about 1 a.m. on Friday. In the morning they discovered the window of their vehicle was smashed out.

No suspects have been identified.

Also on Friday, teak lounge chairs were removed from a home in the 2400-block of San Carlos Avenue. The suspect used his vehicle to take the chairs.

On Sunday Oak Bay Police were alerted to a theft from vehicle in the 500-block of Victoria Avenue.

The vehicle was unlocked.

