A large police presence near Beacon Hill Park on Sunday saw one person arrested after a 5 hour standoff. Google Maps

Standoff at Southgate leads to one arrest

Large police presence monitored five hour incident near Beacon Hill Park

Victoria Police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were called to the 1000-block of Southgate Street, near Beacon Hill Park, on Sunday.

The standoff included crisis negotiations specialists, tactical police and K9 units.

After nearly five hours, one person was taken into custody and brought to the hospital, with no injuries reported.

VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko reported that the large police presence was part of an “abundance of caution” procedure, in tandem with the proximity to the Symphony Splash.

“It’s to make sure that everyone was safe, and that we had all the resources we needed to bring it to a peaceful conclusion,” Osoko said.

Due to privacy limits, police are unable to reveal any more information about the person or the incident.

