The tentative agreement between the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products has been ratified. The WFP employees have been on strike since July 1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island

Wage increases, higher premiums and contract language part of new agreement

The votes are in and the nearly eight-month-long forestry strike that devastated parts of Vancouver Island has finally ended.

Eight-one per cent of the United Steel Workers Local 1-19137 membership voted in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement with Western Forest Products.

The agreement includes a 12.5 per cent increase in wages, increased premiums for those with first aid, a safety boot allowance and changes to policies on shift work.

The union announced a tentative agreement has been reached on Monday. Saturday’s announcement finalizes the end of a lengthy battle between the union and forestry company. In July 2019, roughly 2,600 workers walked off their jobs at the sawmills.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Union wage deals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria woman who drove with phone on driver’s seat acquitted of distracted driving charge
Next story
BC Ferries gets injunction against demonstrations in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

Victoria woman who drove with phone on driver’s seat acquitted of distracted driving charge

Judge could not conclude woman was holding the phone in 2018 Saanich incident

Council approves new designs for Art Gallery of Greater Victoria development

The gallery’s expansion costs have risen to more than $26 million

Estimates suggest North Saanich facing extreme childcare shortfall

Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney part of larger child-care gap analysis

BC Ferries gets injunction against demonstrations in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

The preemptive injunction is a ‘last resort in the interest of public safety,’ spokesperon says

Art in the Vinyard organizers seek donations ahead of June 2020 fundraiser

Everything from ‘previously loved’ prints to velvet Elvises and costume jewelry accepted

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island

Wage increases, higher premiums and contract language part of new agreement

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

CFL teams under the microscope after free agency begins

While some big names remain, here’s what lies ahead leading up to next month’s CFL combine in Toronto

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Most Read