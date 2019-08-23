Stolen power tools, laptops, comic books, artwork recovered in vacant Langford home

West Shore police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting stolen property with its rightful owners.

Last month, on July 16, the West Shore RCMP’s crime reduction unit recovered a large amount of what investigators believe to be stolen property from a vacant residence on Jacklin Road in Langford.

“The investigation into the stolen property is still ongoing,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, in a statement. “We are hoping to get the property back to the rightful owners and are asking for the public’s help in this. Some of the items we recovered are pretty unique and if you are missing items matching the description below please contact us.”

ALSO READ: Gift card fraud ends with $2,000 in losses for Victoria residents

The recovered items included more than 40 paintings (oil, pastel and prints varying in sizes), framed comic book cells, an extensive comic book collection, an extensive hockey card collection, a Dewalt tool cabinet with various hand tools and power drills, and numerous laptops of varying brands.

The items are believed to have been stolen in the past year.

The local detachment is not releasing pictures of the stolen items, as the rightful owners are asked to provide police with a detailed description of their property.

If you are the victim of theft and believe the items or an item listed may belong to you, contact the crime reduction unit at 250-474-2264.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter