Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a wind storm. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Storm set to sweep rain, wind over Vancouver Island

Snow could fall at higher elevations Thursday morning, followed by heavy rain and wind

A storm is brewing and all of Vancouver Island is expected to be hit with some kind of weather, warns Environment Canada.

The agency issued a warning Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. of a strong Pacific storm coming Thursday afternoon and Friday across the B.C. coast. Precipitation is expected to hit Vancouver Island late Thursday morning with strong southeasterly winds developing in the afternoon.

Temperatures could be cold enough to allow some of the precipitation to start as wet snow over higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the south coast.

READ ALSO: New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

By Thursday evening warm air accompanying the storm will drive freezing levels and temperatures higher bringing rain for most communities. The exception may be Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler where snow could persist longer. The heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue Friday. The highest rainfall amounts will be over the central coast, north and west Vancouver Island.

It’s the second storm system to hit the province. New Year’s Eve saw 34,000 BC Hydro customers welcome 2020 in the dark, following an intense snowstorm in the southern and central interiors.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Saanich council takes on housing, climate, and the environment in 2020
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police seek man last seen near Jubilee neighbourhood

Just Posted

VIDEO: Metchosin residents run into ocean for annual polar bear swim

Approximately 50 people took the plunge at Taylor Beach

MISSING: Victoria police seek man last seen near Jubilee neighbourhood

Anyone who spots Lukas Ross should call 911, say police

Significant work on the horizon for SD61 in the new year

Vic High renovations, catchment boundary changes, strategic plan of interest in 2020/21

Saanich community association chairs say the network will look at housing issues in 2020

Developments, affordable housing, garden suites, and institutional land will be a focus next year

Oak Bay’s top stories of 2019

The death of a beloved community member, a controversial speaker and a historical wall all caught readers’ attention

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Storm set to sweep rain, wind over Vancouver Island

Snow could fall at higher elevations Thursday morning, followed by heavy rain and wind

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

Most Read